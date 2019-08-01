Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $9.71. Empire Resorts shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 1,107 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Empire Resorts alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 74.60% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Empire Resorts by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Empire Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY)

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.