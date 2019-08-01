Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.71-3.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

