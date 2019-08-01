Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $8.97 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, Upbit and IDEX. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.01034361 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000933 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,617,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, DEx.top, CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, BitForex, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

