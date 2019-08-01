Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 431,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.79. Energous has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Energous had a negative return on equity of 169.14% and a negative net margin of 8,692.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,499 shares in the company, valued at $764,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,699 shares in the company, valued at $641,218.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $194,681. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Energous by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Energous by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

