Energy One (ASX:EOL) Trading Up 0.6%

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.81 ($1.28) and last traded at A$1.81 ($1.28), approximately 14,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.80 ($1.28).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 million and a PE ratio of 47.44.

About Energy One (ASX:EOL)

Energy One Limited supplies software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides wholesale energy trading suite products, including EnergyOne Trading, an energy trading and risk management system for energy, carbon, and environmental certificate trading needs; EnergyOffer, a physical energy bidding platform that enable energy producers to bid their energy into spot or pool markets; and EnergyFlow, a business process automation and management platform that supports day-to-day functions of electricity, environmental products, and carbon and gas trading operations, as well as reporting and settlement activities.

