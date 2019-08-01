Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.11

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 71729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

