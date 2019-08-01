Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.80 ($18.37) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.69 ($18.24).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €13.92 ($16.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.63. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

