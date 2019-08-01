Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,513,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -250.83 and a beta of 0.92. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,833 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

