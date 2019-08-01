Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $35.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 42,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,443. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.