Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$91.17.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$92.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$74.18. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$56.12 and a 52 week high of C$94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 12.7799992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.70, for a total transaction of C$145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,711,358. Also, Director Brian Leland sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$140,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,145. Insiders sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $558,345 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

