Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.613 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.96. 77,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $128.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 27.02%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

