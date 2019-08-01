Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. 534,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 36,353 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,774,824.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,669,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

