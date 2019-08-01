Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $672.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $665.39 million and the highest is $676.49 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $652.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.58. 2,273,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $4,548,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $14,222,839. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 162.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.