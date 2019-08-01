ERC20 Trading Down 9.6% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Token Store and Mercatox. ERC20 has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $75,868.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00273497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.01405290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00113040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

