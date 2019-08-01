Ether-1 Reaches Market Cap of $109,524.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ether-1 has a market cap of $109,524.00 and $40,224.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00410439 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00075435 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007046 BTC.

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,404,009 coins and its circulating supply is 20,309,455 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

