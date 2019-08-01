Ethereum Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $26,778.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $26,778.00 and $12.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00279825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.01435190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00115121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

