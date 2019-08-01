Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19, Briefing.com reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,119. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total transaction of $259,914.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,112.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,743.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.63.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.