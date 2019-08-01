Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 8137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 61.11%. The company had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other Evertec news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $821,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,312.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

