ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

“We are raising our 2019 non-GAAP EPS forecast to $2.92 from $2.91 and our 2020 non-GAAP EPS forecast to $3.28 from $3.25.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.03. 2,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,020. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ExlService has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.