Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

XOG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 3,863,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $573.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 888,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 274.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,129,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 827,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

