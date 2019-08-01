Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 270,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

MRK opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

