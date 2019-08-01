FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Up 0.7%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.60, approximately 4,499 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 12,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRCOY shares. CLSA upgraded FAST RETAILING/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut FAST RETAILING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85.

About FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

