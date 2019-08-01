Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 176.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,906.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,407,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,963. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

