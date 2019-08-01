FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 17,346.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 393.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 190,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diageo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Diageo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,270 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $166.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $176.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

