FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,818,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,610,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $8,294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,350 shares of company stock worth $19,398,763. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.