FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $748,000.

PRF opened at $118.00 on Thursday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88.

