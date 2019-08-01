FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVI. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 114,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET alerts:

BMV GVI opened at $112.07 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 1 year low of $2,026.00 and a 1 year high of $2,160.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.