FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.