FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

