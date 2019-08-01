FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,206,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64.

