Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 9,988 shares traded.

GSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 199,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 81.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 705,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

