Field & Main Bank Buys 450 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,240. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $2,906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 271,400 shares of company stock worth $6,546,484. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.