Field & Main Bank Has $1.57 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,810,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,569,000 after acquiring an additional 849,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,759,000 after acquiring an additional 256,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.67. 524,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

