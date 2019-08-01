Field & Main Bank Has $727,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. CNB Bank raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 323,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 19,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

