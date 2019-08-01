Fielmann (FIE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fielmann (FRA: FIE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2019 – Fielmann had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/12/2019 – Fielmann was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Fielmann was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Fielmann was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Fielmann was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIE traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €63.05 ($73.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,734 shares. Fielmann AG has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.17.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.