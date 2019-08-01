Financial Contrast: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) vs. Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX)

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GrubHub and Emerald Expositions Events, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 1 8 13 1 2.61 Emerald Expositions Events 1 7 0 0 1.88

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.13%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $14.24, indicating a potential upside of 41.24%. Given GrubHub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Emerald Expositions Events.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrubHub and Emerald Expositions Events’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.01 billion 5.96 $78.48 million $1.23 53.54 Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.90 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.58

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 4.97% 6.14% 4.41% Emerald Expositions Events -9.76% 11.55% 5.46%

Volatility and Risk

GrubHub has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. GrubHub does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of GrubHub shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GrubHub beats Emerald Expositions Events on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

