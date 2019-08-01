Financial Review: Black Ridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) versus Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Black Ridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Ridge Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.08 $4.24 million ($0.80) -3.36

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Black Ridge Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition N/A -16.18% -0.57% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.14% -11.34% 3.56%

Volatility and Risk

Black Ridge Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Ridge Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.22%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Black Ridge Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Black Ridge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Black Ridge Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Black Ridge Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Ridge Acquisition

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

