First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:FABK opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98. First Advantage Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

About First Advantage Bancorp

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

