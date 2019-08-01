First American Bank Reduces Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First American Bank cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.