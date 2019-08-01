First American Bank Sells 149 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

First American Bank reduced its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Macquarie set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.58.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.49, for a total value of $27,223.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,609.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $529,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,178 shares of company stock worth $54,164,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.