First American Bank Sells 253 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Voya Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

