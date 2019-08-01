First American Bank Sells 380 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 257.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.59.

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

