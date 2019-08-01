First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.24. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 268,417 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Capital Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered First Capital Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.07.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$194.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Capital Realty Inc will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. First Capital Realty’s payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

In related news, Director Dori Segal bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,960. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,905.

About First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

