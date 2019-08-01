First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $463.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.18. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $355.18 and a 1-year high of $488.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.26.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.14 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Bristow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.50, for a total value of $9,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,615 and sold 60,000 shares valued at $27,105,100. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

