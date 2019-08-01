First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

EPD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.