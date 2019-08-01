First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,703 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. AJO LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,269,843 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 284,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,364 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 210,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,495 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,695,000 after buying an additional 119,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares during the period.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,889. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTU. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $847,246.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

