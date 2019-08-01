First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 214,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

