First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after buying an additional 289,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,780,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,521,000 after purchasing an additional 274,111 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 811.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $24,283,518.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,870. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.