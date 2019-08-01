First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 196,319 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 169.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 145,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,373. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

