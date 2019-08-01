First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,046.18.

In other news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.09, for a total value of $2,005,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,186.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total transaction of $255,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,116.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,659. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,135.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $694.31 and a 12 month high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

